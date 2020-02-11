Education minister hails people’s connection with Islamic Revolution

Speaking to reporters, Haji Mirzaie said the ISLAMIC Revolution victory anniversary is a great day for Iranian nation since Islamic Revolution is a great revolution and has high aspirations.

People have had inseparable connection with the Islamic Revolution over the last 41 years, he noted.

Commenting on the so-called Deal of the Century, he said the plan has been doomed to failure since the beginning and world did not welcomed it.

The 10-day period from the Imam Khomeini's return from Paris to Tehran on February 1, 1979 until the revolution’s victory on February 11 is celebrated in Iran annually and is dubbed as the Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn).

The 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution coincides with the 40th day of General Soleimani's martyrdom.

Iranians from all walks of life, too, have poured into streets on Tuesday morning to hold nationwide rallies commemorating the 41st anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

