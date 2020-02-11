Emir of Qatar congratulates Iran on 41st Islamic Revolution anniversary

According to Qatari media, Hamad Al Thani, his deputy Abdullah bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and Foreign Minister Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani have sent separate messages to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to congratulate the 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.



Throughout Iran, millions of people took part in the annual rallies to support their 1979 Islamic Revolution in numerous cities, towns and villages.

They were carrying banners and placards containing anti-Zionist and anti-US slogans, as well as the pictures of the founder of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini and the leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on them.







Every year, the 10-day period from Imam Khomeini's return from Paris to Tehran on February 1, 1979, until the revolution’s victory on February 11 is celebrated in Iran and is dubbed as the `Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn).'



9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish