Intelligence Min hails Iran's significant presence in all sciences

Alavi made the remarks during the rallies to mark the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

He added that people presence in the Islamic Revolution rallies show that Iranian nation’s willingness to continue the way of martyrs and Founder of the Islamic Republic the late Imam Khomeini has not been negatively affected.

Enemies assumed that economic problems will affect people’s determination, but Iranians have foiled enemies’ delusions.

The 10-day period from the Imam Khomeini's return from Paris to Tehran on February 1, 1979 until the revolution’s victory on February 11 is celebrated in Iran annually and is dubbed as the Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn).

The 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution coincides with the 40th day of General Soleimani's martyrdom.

Iranians from all walks of life, too, have poured into streets on Tuesday morning to hold nationwide rallies commemorating the 41st anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iranians in the capital city of Tehran and more than 1,000 other cities and towns as well as 4,000 villages are attending the rallies carrying Iran flags and banners in support of the Islamic Republic.

High-ranking Iranian officials including heads of all branches of power as well as members of all political parties, lawmakers and military officials are taking part in the demonstrations.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish