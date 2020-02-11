Zarif: Regional nations abhor US terror attack

He made the remarks on Tuesday while talking to reporters during the rallies in Tehran to mark the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

The event today also coincides with the 40th day of the assassination of General Soleimani.

Zarif said people in Iran have shown that the US is detested for the terror attacks.

US President Donald Trump made a move and once again showed that the US has been wrong about the Islamic Revolution in the past 41 years.

He is still making the same mistake, which has made the Iranian people unanimously stand against the move, he said.

About his visit to the Munich security conference, he said that the goal of his visit is to expose the dangers of US policies in the region.

Answering a question about Iran's cards while negotiating with world powers, he said the biggest card Iran has in its hands is the support from the people, which is the basis of the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He said enemies have failed to truly know the people of Iran even after 41 years and that is why they think that the Iranian people will stop supporting the Islamic Revolution if they keep with their pressures.

The US should learn from the funeral procession of General Soleimani when people took to the streets to mourn the death of a man who saw the US as Iran's enemy, he said, adding that the procession was actually a referendum that showed the actual terrorist is the US.

The 10-day period from the Imam Khomeini's return from Paris to Tehran on February 1, 1979, until the revolution’s victory on February 11 is celebrated in Iran annually and is dubbed as the Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn).

The 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution coincides with the 40th day of General Soleimani's martyrdom.

Iranians from all walks of life, too, have poured into streets on Tuesday morning to hold nationwide rallies commemorating the 41st anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iranians in the capital city of Tehran and more than 1,000 other cities and towns, as well as 4,000 villages, are attending the rallies carrying Iran flags and banners in support of the Islamic Republic.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Zeinab Soleimani, the daughter of the martyred IRGC commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, will address the rallies.

High-ranking Iranian officials including heads of all branches of power as well as members of all political parties, lawmakers and military officials are taking part in the demonstrations.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish