Iranian flotilla crew mark Islamic Revolution anniv. with shout anti-US, anti-Israeli slogans in int'l waters

The 66th flotilla of the Iranian Navy is sailing in the international waters and Gulf of Aden, south of Yemen.

The students of Imam Khomeini Naval University of Noshahr, northern Iran, are also on board as part of their training period.

The 10-day period from the Imam Khomeini's return from Paris to Tehran on February 1, 1979 until the revolution’s victory on February 11 is celebrated in Iran annually and is dubbed as the Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn).

The 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution coincides with the 40th day of General Soleimani's martyrdom.

Iranians from all walks of life, too, have poured into streets on Tuesday morning to hold nationwide rallies commemorating the 41st anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iranians in the capital city of Tehran and more than 1,000 other cities and towns as well as 4,000 villages are attending the rallies carrying Iran flags and banners in support of the Islamic Republic.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Zeinab Soleimani, the daughter of the martyred IRGC commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, will address the rallies.

High-ranking Iranian officials including heads of all branches of power as well as members of all political parties, lawmakers and military officials are taking part in the demonstrations.

