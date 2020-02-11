Iran, Belarus review ways to further develop cooperation

Yari delivered a copy of his credentials, to Makei and they exchanged views on mutual relations and expansion of cooperation in different fields.

Congratulating the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Makei said that Iran is one of the close friends of Belarus in the region and hoped to see expansion of friendly ties between the two countries more than before.

Yari gave Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's regards to the Belarusian foreign minister and said that promotion of friendship and trust between the two countries and strengthening cooperation based on the common interests are among his diplomatic missions.

Iran has recently signed a temporary preferential economic agreement with Eurasian Economic Union, of which Belarus is a member.

