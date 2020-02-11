Iraqi cleric: Islamic Rev. victory turning point in history

Hakim said the fact that Islamic Revolution focused on Islam and religious authority are among the most outstanding characteristics of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

He added that its popularity, its peaceful and national as well as popular nature, its dependence on people and its independence from any foreign forces were among other characteristics of the Islamic Revolution.

Referring to Iran’s role in defending oppressed people of Palestine, Hakim said the Islamic Revolution has complete plan for governing the country and is pioneer in defending important Islamic issues.

He expressed congratulation on the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and wished progress and stability for Iran and the Islamic nation.

The Iranian nation toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime 41 years ago, ending 2,500 years of monarchy in the country.

9376**1424

