Iran, Russia sign MoU on earth sciences

According to public relations department of Geological Survey and Mineral Explorations of Iran (GSI), the MoU was signed by head of OZAEO presiding board Alla Gavrilova, head of Research Institute for Earth Sciences (RIES) Razieh Lak and deputy head of Geological Survey and Mineral Explorations of Iran (GSI) Jafar Omrani.

The MoU deals with evaluating mineral resources, regional geology, airborne geophysical surveys and exploration of minerals and groundwater resources, earth sciences, mineral and environmental, Geographic Information System (GIS), scientific and technical science exchange, training and research, holding training courses and workshops, presenting laboratory services and participating in international projects.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish