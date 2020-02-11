Feb 11, 2020, 9:45 AM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83670128
0 Persons

Tags

Tehran, Kabul mayors discuss urban development issues in Abu Dhabi

Tehran, Kabul mayors discuss urban development issues in Abu Dhabi

Tehran, Feb 11, IRNA – Tehran Mayor Pirouz Hanachi met with Kabul Mayor Ahmad Zaki on the sidelines of World Urban Forum in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

During the meeting, Hanachi voiced Tehran Municipality's readiness for cooperation and transfer of experience to Kabul in the field of promoting public transportation.

Tehran can provide necessary know-how to Kabul to build underground urban transportation lines, Hanachi said.

Zaki, for his part, said that Tehran can illuminate the path for Kabul which needs Tehran experience, particularly in the field of public transportation.

World Urban Forum will be held from February 8-13 to prove an opportunity for sharing urban management experience among managers from around the world.

Hanachi is in Abu Dhabi at the head of a delegation to attend the forum.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 4 =