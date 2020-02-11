Tehran, Kabul mayors discuss urban development issues in Abu Dhabi

During the meeting, Hanachi voiced Tehran Municipality's readiness for cooperation and transfer of experience to Kabul in the field of promoting public transportation.

Tehran can provide necessary know-how to Kabul to build underground urban transportation lines, Hanachi said.

Zaki, for his part, said that Tehran can illuminate the path for Kabul which needs Tehran experience, particularly in the field of public transportation.

World Urban Forum will be held from February 8-13 to prove an opportunity for sharing urban management experience among managers from around the world.

Hanachi is in Abu Dhabi at the head of a delegation to attend the forum.

