Japan Upper House chief hails Tehran-Tokyo ties as strong

Congratulating the 41st victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in the ceremony marking Iran's National Day, she said that she has a special feeling towards Iran, as an inscription featuring name of an Iranian was discovered in Nara city in the past years.

Referring to the regional complicated situation, she further noted that Japan has bought oil from Iran since long time ago to help develop the country's economy.

Meanwhile, Japan Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Shinichi Nakatani told the same ceremony that the year 2019 was a fruitful year for deepening Iran-Japan traditional friendship.

He further noted that Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo's visit to Tehran and President Rouhani's reciprocal visit to Tokyo last year helped promote bilateral relations.

Referring to the volatile situation in the Middle East, he said that Japan as a friend of Iran is determined to help ease tensions in the region.

