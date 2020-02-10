Feb 11, 2020, 12:06 AM
Zarif, Judiciary official discuss pursuing case of Soleimani assassination

Tehran, Feb 11, IRNA – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Secretary General of the High Council for Human Rights Ali Baqeri on Monday dealt with pursuing case of Lieutenant General Soleimani in the domestic and international courts.

During the meeting, both officials explored avenues for promoting cooperation between Foreign Ministry and Judiciary's International Department in defending rights of Iranian expatriates, pursuing freedom of Iranian prisoners as well as pursuing case of General Soleimani assassination.

Zarif and Baqeri, also deputy judiciary chief for international affairs, exchanged views on coordination in defending the Islamic Republic of Iran's principles, including the sphere of human rights in the international circles.

