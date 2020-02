Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the two foreign ministers shared views on the recent air disaster in a telephone conversation late on Monday.

During the talk, they called for cooperation and avoiding politicization of the issue.

Ukrainian Boeing 737 crashed near Tehran shortly after departure from Tehran's main international airport on January 8 and all 167 passengers and nine crew members on board were killed.

