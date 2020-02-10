Feb 10, 2020, 7:10 PM
Trump's extremist actions to go nowhere, professor says

Moscow, Feb 10, IRNA - Professor of Russian State University of Management pointed to the widespread opposition by the Palestinian groups and Muslim countries to the Deal of the Century and said that the US' extreme and unilateral actions and plans would not benefit Israel, following the end of Donald Trump's presidency it will be forgotten.

Even the Palestinian Authority, which has moderate positions compared to most Palestinian groups, has rejected the deal of the century, Professor Fayel Ibiatov said in an interview with IRNA in Moscow on Monday.

According to Ibiatov, if the Palestinian groups had shown soft stances on the US and Israeli pressures to accept the Deal of the Century plan, they would not have achieved the current result of rejecting the anti-Palestinian plan.

Ibiatov believes that the support of friends for the Palestinian state, and in particular the unification of many Islamic countries, played an important role in discrediting the plan.

