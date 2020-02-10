Trump's extremist actions to go nowhere, professor says

Even the Palestinian Authority, which has moderate positions compared to most Palestinian groups, has rejected the deal of the century, Professor Fayel Ibiatov said in an interview with IRNA in Moscow on Monday.

According to Ibiatov, if the Palestinian groups had shown soft stances on the US and Israeli pressures to accept the Deal of the Century plan, they would not have achieved the current result of rejecting the anti-Palestinian plan.

Ibiatov believes that the support of friends for the Palestinian state, and in particular the unification of many Islamic countries, played an important role in discrediting the plan.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish