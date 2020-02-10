Namaki: US representative thanks Iran preventive measures on Coronavirus

Speaking in a ceremony to unveil the online insurance system, Namaki said all suspected cases were transferred to the hospital.

He added that 36 border points have been equipped with digital thermometers.

The Iranian students returned from Wuhan are also safe and even their garbage has been destroyed through the scientific method, he noted.

Earlier, Zarif in a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed a range of issues, including the latest situation of the viral spread in China.

Zarif praised the Chinese government for its responsibility and appreciated its efforts to control the crisis and prevent transmission of the disease and expressed opposition to politicizing the issue.

He was also thankful for the Chinese government for helping return Iranian students from Wuhan.

The National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China has allocated 60 billion Yuan ($8.7b) for fighting Coronavirus.

The severity of illness and risk of mortality of Coronavirus is less than Sars and the Middle East respiratory syndrome-related Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) which is about three percent.

Based on the latest statistics, Coronavirus has so far claimed the lives of over 900 people and affected thousands more.

