Lavrov: US behavior towards Iran sign of arrogance

In an interview with the Russian Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper on Monday, Lavrov described the process of Iran's nuclear talks as successful and said that the outcome of these negotiations was the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on resolving Iran's nuclear issue that was achieved over the course of several years during numerous long meetings in Lausanne, Geneva, and Vienna.

Many of the issues were resolved within the framework of the Group 5+1 and others within the framework of the Iran-US negotiations, as well as bilateral direct talks with the then-Secretary of State John Kerry, the Russian foreign minister said.

The head of the Russian diplomatic apparatus reiterated that it is important that the work plan of the JCPOA was approved by the UN Security Council.

He stated that Iran has fulfilled all its obligations. At first, no attempt was made to halt the legal trade with Iran. Tehran has unprecedentedly agreed to commitments higher than those set by the IAEA for member-states in the Additional Protocol and the IAEA safeguards agreement.

