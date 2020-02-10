Shamkhani: Ukrainian plane incident should not become political tumult

Speaking in a phone conversation with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov, Shamkhani expressed condolences over the deadly accident and sympathized with the families of the victims.

Stressing Iran's determination to establish cooperation with related parties, he said Ukrainian experts were the first group entering Iran and started technical investigations with no limitation.

He referred to the importance of preventing other parties to affect the issue and create misunderstanding in the technical and expert investigations process.

Shamkhani invited his counterpart to travel to Iran to jointly review the issue.

He reiterated that achieving technical assessments can help to finalize the case in an expert and non-political atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Danilov sympathized with Iranian people, Supreme Leader and President.

He appreciated Iran for welcoming expert investigation of the aspects of the accident.

Danilov called for the continuation of joint cooperation and accelerating finalizing the case.

After the US increased tensions in the Middle East by assassinating Iran's Lieutenant-General Qasem Soeimani, the country took reciprocal action and hit the US airbase in Iraq with missiles.

Iran's military had been put on alert to counter any US adventurism. But unintentionally, a Ukrainian Boeing 737 was shot down near Tehran minutes after takeoff.

Iranian officials have admitted that human error was responsible for downing the passenger plane and expressed regret and apologized for the tragedy.

