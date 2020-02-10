Envoy: US sanctions target Iranian nation

Speaking in a press conference, Kazem Jalali said the US withdrew from Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which was the result of intensive talks between Iran and Group 5+1 and resumed cruel sanctions against Iran.

In spite of US' cruel sanctions, Iran is in a good position with regard to nanotechnology and science and "we were able to reach self-sufficiency".

Iran has also turned oil exports reduction into an opportunity.

Referring to Iran's achievements in peaceful nuclear energy, technology and defense industry, Jalali said despite sanctions Iran has become stronger.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian envoy described the oil-free economy as the most important priority of the government, saying we will be able to foil US plots.

Elaborating on the examples of Iranians' resistance in the Sacred-Defense era, Jalali said the US and the West gave the most advanced arms to the Iraqi regime.

Today also the US will go nowhere by imposing sanctions and maximum pressure and the Islamic Revolution will continue its way stronger than ever.

