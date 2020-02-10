IAEA head says Iran's nuclear cooperation at highest level

Referring to his meeting with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Grossi added that the level and type of cooperation depends on Iran.

He expressed his respect for all members of the agency, noting that the Iranian side has clearly stated that it wishes to have contact with the organization at the highest level.

The senior official said that the cooperation would affect the process of cooperation between the two sides and would meet with Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) in Vienna.

Grossi also referred to cyberattacks on nuclear facilities as a new phenomenon that was mentioned in a joint statement in today's seminar.

Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said on Monday that Iran will not hesitate and will not spare any effort to safeguard its security.

Salehi arrived in Vienna on Sunday to attend the biennial International Conference on Nuclear Security.

Criticizing the unwise policies of the US, Salehi said that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was an international achievement and that Europe, as a party to the JCPOA, has the duty to safeguard the deal and free it from the bullying policies of the US.

