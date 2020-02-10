Velayati: Deal of century deceit, betrayal

Ali Akbar Velayati in a ceremony commemorates the 41st anniversary of the glorious victory of the revolution with the slogan of "Continuation of Resistance, Heritage of the Martyr of Resistance" on Monday morning, stated that 10-Day Dawn is Eid of revolution, Iranian history and Khomeini the Great and is an influential move in the Iranian history. The history-making movement that changed the equations and promised the liberation of the Muslim nations and the oppressed of the world.

After four decades of revolution, we can now clearly see the quantity and quality of its valuable results and its tremendous achievements at the domestic, regional and global levels, with the leadership of the Supreme Leader. The dignity of the Iranian and Iran, the dignity of Islam and Muslims, was established in the 10-Day Dawn by the strong and courageous nation of Iran. In fact, the great Islamic revolution has created hope for all Muslims and freedom-seekers of the world.

