Nuclear chief: Iran not to hesitate to defend security

Salehi arrived in Vienna on Sunday to attend the biennial International Conference on Nuclear Security.

Criticizing the unwise policies of the US, Salehi said that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was an international achievement and that Europe, as a party to the JCPOA, has the duty to guard the deal and free it from the bullying policies of the US.

Salehi also said that the US government is responsible for the current situation and also condemned the US irrational and irresponsible behavior towards the Occupied Palestine.

Reminding the assassination of Lieutenant-General Soleimani on January 3 by the US Army, he said that the US has terrorist behavior, adding that Iran is serious in taking actions against any invasion, like the terrorist move that the US made.

Referring to the vast measures taken by Iran in nuclear safety, he said that the world should take action against cyberattacks such as Stuxnet that attacked Iranian nuclear facilities and should condemn terror attacks that killed Iran's nuclear scientists.

He also thanked the International Atomic Energy Agency for cooperating with Iran.

