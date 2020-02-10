Army cmdr: Iran to respond rigorously to terror attacks

Brigadier-General Aziz Nasirzadeh said in a meeting with the military attachés of other countries in Iran held on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution that Iran had no intention of attacking any countries.

He noted that the Air Force started to be independent and to do repairs and overhaul domestically after the Islamic revolution and now it could stand against enemy that was supported by the entire world.

He added that the Air Force has further progressed and started to design and manufacture fighter jets, like Saeqeh and Kowsar, and training planes, like Yasin.

The Force will spare no efforts to turn into an effective force at the level of the Islamic System, he said, adding that the Air Force has domestically developed airborne ammunition, air-to-air missiles, air-to-ground missiles, anti-radar missiles, precision bombs, laser missiles, far-ranged smart bombs, drones, and simulators, which have been repeatedly used in the recent years' military drills.

Condemning the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes and the eight other men accompanying them by the US Army in Baghdad on January 3, he said that the US prove that not only is it a supporter of terrorism, but it has alongside the Zionist regime changed into state terrorism, which endangers the region and the world with such behaviors.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish