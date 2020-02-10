Iran ranks 1st in world in Trout breeding

"Iran has now taken many steps ahead of its shrimp production assignment and will meet some of the needs of the industry internally," said Nabiollah Khoonmirzaei on Monday.

He added that Iran stood in the third rank in the world in Sturgeon breeding after China and Armenia and will recieve the 2nd rank after China in the next decade.

Iran, Chile, Turkey and Norway are the most important rainbow trout producers in the world, followed by the EU-countries Denmark, Italy and France, according to official statistics.

Iran and Turkey are the world's leading producers of trout in freshwater.

Chile and Norway are the biggest producers of large trout in marine systems also known as salmon trout, while Iran and Turkey dominate the freshwater production of portion-sized rainbow trout.

