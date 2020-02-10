Iraqi ex-PM: Iran, Iraq defeat ISIS together

He made the remarks on the occasion of the 40th day of Iran's Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani and Iraq's Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes on Monday in the Iranian Embassy in Bagdad.

Nouri al-Maliki said that the people of Iraq are united with the Islamic Republic of Iran's ideas and beliefs, and hence they could defeat the terrorists.

Al-Maliki said that the victory of the Islamic Revolution revived the idea of Islamic Ummah and the spirit of resistance to occupation in the Muslim world.

He added that with the help of the ideas Islamic Revolution, the resistance could defeat the World Arrogance and Zionists in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Lebanon.

He also said that the victory of the Islamic Revolution was "a divine miracle."

Referring to the terrorist attack to assassinate the two Iraqi and Iranian national heroes by the US on January 3, he said, "We lost our commanders, i.e. Lieutenant-General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, but we didn’t lose the school of martyrdom and Jihad."

Al-Maliki said that it is not a surprise that the World Arrogance is an enemy of Iran; Imam Khomeini closed down the embassy of Israel and opened the embassy of Palestine on the very early days of the victory of Islamic Revolution.

The Sunni Iraqi cleric Sheikh Khaled Al-Mulla, the head of the Iraqi Scholars Association, said in the ceremony that Iran was the first country to help Iraq stand up to Daesh terrorists.

He added that the Islamic Revolution in Iran is the most popular revolution in the world, which is now a refuge for the freedom-seekers of the world.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish