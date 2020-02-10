Feb 10, 2020, 12:19 PM
Turkish Felicity party leader says Islamic Revolution shifts world path

Ankara, Feb 10, IRNA - Leader of the Felicity Party (SP) of Turkey Temel Karamollaoğlu said on Monday that the Islamic Revolution of Iran is among important events which has shifted the world path.

He made the remarks in an interview to mark the 41st anniversary of victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Karamollaoğlu said that the Islamic Revolution put an end to the kingdom and dictatorship regime in Iran, adding that the Islamic Revolution helped realization of the people's goals.

He called for recognizing the goals of the Islamic Revolution to understand current developments in the Middle East.

Turkish official noted that the Islamic Revolution has changed regional equations and has created a new modus vivendi in the international community.  

The Islamic Revolution lobbies for the US be driven out of the region and termination of the White House unilateralism.

Karamollaoğlu said that reinforcing ties with the Muslim World, establishing unity and preventing discord are the most important steps for sustainability of the Islamic Revolution.

