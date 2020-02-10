4.2 quake rocks northern Iran

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the tremor occurred at 10:16 hours local time (6:46 GMT) and at the depth of 10 km underground.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 54.78 degrees longitude and 36.72 degrees latitude.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 41 km west Shiraz.

No report has so far been released on the likely casualties or damage to the property.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

