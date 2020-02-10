Feb 10, 2020, 10:29 AM
Iran consulate in Najaf resumes activities

Baghdad, Feb 10, IRNA – Iranian consulate in Najaf started work after about two months due to ransack and arson attack by the people insinuated by the enemies of the two nations last November.

Speaking to IRNA, Iran consul general in Najaf Hamid Makarem said that the mission resumed its activities after two-month closure and on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

He added that the consulate has now started its services like visa issuance, document verification and social affairs.

He noted that consular affairs are being accomplished at Kosar International Hotel.

Immediately after the incident, Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammad Ali al-Hakim in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif apologized for the attacks on Iran's consulate in Najaf, reaffirming the Iraqi government's commitment to protecting Iranian diplomatic sites and diplomats.

