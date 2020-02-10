Iran consulate in Najaf resumes activities

Speaking to IRNA, Iran consul general in Najaf Hamid Makarem said that the mission resumed its activities after two-month closure and on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

He added that the consulate has now started its services like visa issuance, document verification and social affairs.

He noted that consular affairs are being accomplished at Kosar International Hotel.

Immediately after the incident, Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammad Ali al-Hakim in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif apologized for the attacks on Iran's consulate in Najaf, reaffirming the Iraqi government's commitment to protecting Iranian diplomatic sites and diplomats.

