Turkish political party leader says Iran has become superpower in region

Speaking to IRNA on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Perinçek said that Iran's political determination has affected international and regional equations.

Many countries were inspired by Iran in standing against US imperialism and the Israeli occupying regime.

He referred to increase of self-confidence in Iran and in the region thanks to the achievements of the Islamic Revolution.

The Islamic Revolution reinforced unity in Iran and the country has resisted to the US sanctions and has established security, he said.

Stressing Iran's efforts to build its economy, Perinçek pointed to Iran solidarity with Western Asian states against US-Israel imperialism.

After 40 years and in spite of sanctions, Iranian government has not changed its way and determination, he said adding that Iran has fulfilled its promises to people in the region.

The Iranian nation toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime 41 years ago, ending 2,500 years of monarchy in the country.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish