Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Feb 10

- Iran foils large-scale cyberattack targeting internet

Iran’s Telecommunications Ministry said Sunday it repelled a major cyberattack on Saturday that partially shut down the country’s internet services for an hour.

- Palestine dismisses Israel’s announcement of mapping West Bank annexations

Palestinian Authority dismissed Israeli prime minister’s remarks over drawing up map of West Bank annexations, saying that the only accepted map of the Palestine is on the 1967 borders with Al-Quds as its capital.

- Was US wrong about attack that nearly started a war with Iran?

The white Kia pickup turned off the desert road and rumbled onto a dirt track, stopping near a marsh. Soon there was a flash and a ripping sound as the first of the rockets fired from the truck soared toward Iraq’s K-1 military base.

- Iran’s leap in modern missile technology

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled Sunday a short-range ballistic missile that can be powered by a "new generation” of engines designed to put satellites into orbit.

- Zionist regime begins mapping West Bank annexations

Zionist Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the occupying regime has started drawing up maps of the occupied West Bank areas that it wants to annex under U.S. President Donald Trump’s self-proclaimed "deal of the century” for the Middle East.

- Iran boxing on growth path: ASBC

Iran Boxing Federation President Hossein Souri has developed the country’s boxing in the recent two years and the eight-member team is ready to win medals in Amman, Jordan, Asian Boxing Confederation reported.

- CBI discounts effect of FATF ruling on Forex market

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran said whatever the anti-money laundering Financial Action Task Force decides on February 21, the decision will not affect the currency market.

- AEOI chief in Vienna for nuclear confab

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran arrived in Vienna on Sunday to attend an international nuclear security conference.

- Gold coins gain 32% in 3 quarters in Tehran market

In the first three quarters of the current fiscal year that ends in March, average price of one Emami gold coin reached 44.097 million rials ($330), which was 32% higher compared to the same period last year.

