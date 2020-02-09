Month of Iran short film to be held in Izmir, Turkey

With the participation of 9 short films by 7 Iranian directors, the art-cultural event of "The Iranian Short Film Month" is underway in Izmir, Turkey.

The inauguration ceremony of "Iranian Short Film Month" was held on Thursday by screening short films “Sorahi” and “It Rains Slowly”, directed by Saeed Nejati, in Izmir, Turkey, and was welcomed by Iranian cinema enthusiasts.

"Iranian Short Film Month" runs until March 7 and each week two short films from Iranian cinema will be screened at the Mavi Bahçe Center in Izmir.

The Izmir Film and Television Association, in partnership with Tahsin Isbilen, coordinates and runs the event.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish