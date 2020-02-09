Martyrs families of holy shrines defenders file lawsuit against Trump

The Iranian families filed a lawsuit over the assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the US' role in launching Daesh as well as other terrorist groups, Head of a Legal Institute in Iran said.

Mohammad Reza Mousavi Fard added that the lawsuit is against some 19 American decision-makers and role players in the terrorist operations.

Lieutenant General Soleimani was the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force commander who was assassinated by the US alongside the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and eight other military forces who had records of fighting the Daesh (ISIS) forces in Iraq.

The body of General Soleimani and the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes and other martyrs of the US state terrorism were taken from Iraq to Ahvaz, the southern city of Iran, on Sunday.

His next destination was Mashad, northeastern Iran. He was welcomed by millions of people coming together from the city and all the cities and towns around Mashad. The number of people was so many that the IRGC could not transfer the body to Tehran until after midnight.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Monday led mass prayers for the beloved Martyr Qasem Soleimani.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish