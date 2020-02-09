Scientific capability in manufacture of intelligent ammunition vital

Sayyari on Sunday at the signing ceremony a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Islamic Republic of Iran Army and the Center for Scientific Policy Research of the country, which was exchanged in 15 articles, added that we have several projects in the army so that we can build and operate this equipment to enhance the country's defense. "We have had great success since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution, and today we claim to stand on our own in the construction of ground, air and sea equipment."

He said that now if we make more use of the academic capacity of universities, we will certainly move those projects faster; the more science and knowledge available at our universities, the more up-to-date, appropriate equipment will be.

The Admiral added that we hope to use all aspects of the country's scientific potential to enhance its defense capability through a memorandum of understanding signed with proper planning. We will definitely continue with a regular plan and suggest that we take feedback every year from the actions taken to determine how far we have progressed in our programs.

