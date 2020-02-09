Amir Abdollahian: Gen. Soleimani prominent diplomat, great politician

Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Sunday at a conference on the “Analysis role of martyred lieutenant Soleimani in the development of regional, global security and justice” in the Book Garden that Gen. Soleimani courage, tact and strategic vision were such that at a time in the Syrian crisis everything was prepared for the fall of Damascus, and the majority in the Supreme National Security Council were opposed to the flight of Gen. Soleimani to Damascus in those conditions, he managed to travel to the Damascus to help the Syrian President to control the situation.

Amir Abdollahian stated about the second unknown feature of Gen. Soleimani that he was a prominent diplomat. He was well aware of the theories, methods of negotiation, and believed in diplomacy as a tool and method for achieving his goal. The situation in the region has become very complex in recent years and the developments are steep, requiring that the commander not just think militarily, so the commander chooses diplomatic tactics and all the capabilities available to carry out his mission to the maximum which was restoring peace and security of the country and the region.

