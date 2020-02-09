Iran unveils 'Raad-500' missile

The unveiling ceremony was held in the presence of Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Force, Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh.

The IRGC aerospace forces also unveiled missile engines with movable nozzles.

This success paves the way for the development of solid fuel light satellite carriers, low-radar ground-to-ground missiles, the maneuverability of missiles to be able to cross missile shields and reducing costs, increasing production and reducing complexity in production.

9376**2050

