Iran unveils 'Raad-500' missile

Tehran, Feb 9, IRNA – Iran unveiled 'Raad-500' missile with 'Zoheir' composite propelling engine, a new generation of missile propelling system and satellite carriers.

The unveiling ceremony was held in the presence of Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Force, Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh.

The IRGC aerospace forces also unveiled missile engines with movable nozzles.

This success paves the way for the development of solid fuel light satellite carriers, low-radar ground-to-ground missiles, the maneuverability of missiles to be able to cross missile shields and reducing costs, increasing production and reducing complexity in production.

