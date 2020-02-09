Diplomat: No Iranian national affected by coronavirus

Speaking to IRNA, Ramezan Parvaz said with the efforts of Iranian society, Chamber of commerce of businessmen in China, representatives of the academic societies and some Iranian nationals have established a committee and have taken numerous acts.

He noted that some 10,000 face-masks, gloves and disinfectant dispensers were prepared in four days and were sent to about 20 cities in China.

He expressed hope for the Chinese people to be able to confront this dangerous disease.

The Chinese officials announced that the death toll of the coronavirus epidemic reached 722 people in China.

The National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China has allocated 60 billion Yuan ($8.7b) for fighting coronavirus.

The severity of illness and risk of mortality of coronavirus is less than SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV) which is about three percent.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying praised Iran for sending medical face-masks.

Hua Chunying referred to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s message that China has taken effective and firm actions to contain coronavirus as a sign of long-term and traditional friendship between two countries.

She noted that Iran has so far sent three million face-masks to China and has expressed readiness for rendering more medical aid to China.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish