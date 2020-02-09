China Int'l Radio thanks Iranians for assistance

The Chinese media said that Coronavirus spread caused many families to lose their New Year happiness but immediately various countries including Iranian brothers and sisters helped Chinese people.

It added that friends' encourages and supports made China stronger in fighting against the disease.

China International Radio also released a video named ' and Wuhan Children' and forwarded the video clips made by Iranians

Iranian nationals in China sympathized with Chinese people by releasing videos titled Resist China and Resist Wuhan.

In these videos, Iranians invited Chinese people especially those living in Wuhan to resist to Coronavirus.

The Chinese officials announced that the death toll of Coronavirus epidemic reached 722 people in China.

The National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China has allocated 60 billion Yuan ($8.7b) for fighting coronavirus.

Severity of Illness and risk of mortality of coronavirus is less than SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV) which is about three percent.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying praised Iran for sending medical face-masks.

Hua Chunying referred to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s message that China has taken effective and firm actions to contain coronavirus as sign of long-term and traditional friendship between two countries.

She noted that Iran has so far sent three million face-masks to China and has expressed readiness for rendering more medical aid to China.

