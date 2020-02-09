Iran subject to "historic" cyber attack against telecom infrastructures: Official

In his Twitter account, Hamid Fattahi described Saturday cyber attack as historic.

In computing, a denial-of-service attack is a cyber-attack in which the perpetrator seeks to make a machine or network resource unavailable to its intended users by temporarily or indefinitely disrupting services of a host connected to the Internet

They targeted millions of sources and millions of destinations by SYN flood attack with 180 million PPS aiming to disturb Iran internet network.

He noted that the attack has been foiled by Iranian experts.

Earlier, Iran’s ICT Minister Mohammd-Javad Azari Jahromi said on Monday that national cyber defense shield defused 33 million cyber attacks in the past Iranian year (ended on March 20).

“We have been facing with cyber terrorism, like Stuxnet, and the US unilateralism, such as sanctions, for a long time,” Azari Jahromi said in his official Twitter account.

Despite all their intensive campaign, the enemies failed to carry out any successful attack against Iran, the minister said.

He said that Iran defused all the cyber attacks on the country last year by Dejfa defense shield which is a security defense project for national information network which provides the security services needed by both private and state-owned businesses. The project aims to protect the people’s privacy in the face of scam and information leaks.

