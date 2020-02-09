44 foreign investment projects obtain permission for activity in Yazd

Talking to reporters on Saturday, Ali Namazi added that currently, 24 of the projects are operating with foreign partners and seven without a foreign partner, three semi-active and 10 are non-active due to problems, including environmental issues.

Referring to foreign investors' well reception for investment in producing solar energy in the province, he said that six 10-megawat solar plants are currently operating across the province.

According to studies of foreign investors, the angle and sunlight in Yazd province is unparalleled compared with the other countries, and this has been confirmed by research institutes of European states, he said.

Despite restrictions imposed by outrageous US sanctions, good practices have been made in the province's investment sector, Namazi said, noting that providing incentives, encouraging investment opportunities, creating infrastructure and efforts to address the sector's obstacles are among them.

