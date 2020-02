Speaking to reporters on Saturday in Kermanshah, Reza Salehi Amiri told reporters that "our impression is that we will perform better at the Olympic of Tokyo both in terms of quota and results".

Salehi Amiri stated that now all the sports federations in the domestic and foreign camps are preparing to attend the international event and "we will definitely get more quotas for the Olympics in the coming days".

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish