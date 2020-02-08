AFC appoints Iran's Faghani to officiate Champions League

The match between Johor Darul Ta'zim F.C. and Suwon Samsung Bluewings will be held on March 3 in Johor Bahru, Malaysia and Alireza Faghani together with Mohammad Reza Mansouri and Mohammad Reza Abolfazli will officiate the event.

The AFC Champions League, commonly known as the Asian Champions League, is an annual continental club football competition organized by the Asian Football Confederation.

Introduced in 2002, the competition is a continuation of the Asian Club Championship which had started in 1967.

According to the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), Iranian international football referee Alireza Faghani became the best referee of 2019 in Asia.

Also, the Iranian well-known referee stood in the 12th place in the world, as the IFFHS reports.

Alireza Faghani who was born in 1978 is one of the successful Iranian referees.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish