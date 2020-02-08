Number of Iranian oil exploration, production companies rising

Massoud Karbassian today on Saturday at the signing ceremony of the contract to improve the recycling, increase production and utilization of the Parsi and Paranj oilfields, pointing out that the Gore-Jask project is a strategic plan, stated that 1000 km-long pipeline is transferring 1.8 million barrels of oil to the east of the Strait of Hormuz.

He added that for the first time more than 150,000 tons of sour oil sheets, and pipes have been produced in the country for the first time, noting that the Gore-Jask pipeline will be constructed by domestic contractors.

