Diplomat says Iran ready to solve Turkey-Syria disputes

Khaji made the remarks on Saturday in a meeting with the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen in Tehran.

Tehran minds saving civilians' life and preventing using them as human shield, he said.

In the meeting, both sides also discussed the latest developments in Syria especially in Idlib, constitution committee, reconstruction, forming work group to exchange refugees and other humanitarian issues.

They also reviewed Iran-UN joint cooperation on helping to resolve Syrian crisis.

Khaji elaborated on the latest developments in Syria and Idlib and underlined the importance of fighting against terrorism and Sochi agreement.

He noted the Iran stresses saving civilians' life and preventing to misuse them as human shield.

Iranian diplomat and UN envoy underscored the importance of solving Syrian crisis through political procedures through Intra-Syrian talks.

Meanwhile, Pedersen presented a report about on going movements and especially meeting with Syrian officials.

He also appreciated Iran's support for continued activities of Syrian constitutional committee.

9376**1430

