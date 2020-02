Mohammad Reza Rezaei told reporters on Saturday that over 40 billion tomans of Diyat in the country are paid by Iran's state insurance.

He said that only seven percent of homes in the country are covered by the insurance, stating that by actively participating in the occurrence of various accidents and paying compensation at the site, efforts are being made to develop the insurance industry.

