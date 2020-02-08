Feb 8, 2020, 5:47 PM
Journalist ID: 2382
News Code: 83666354
0 Persons

Tags

Iran's share of Eurasia's trade is 0.3%

Iran's share of Eurasia's trade is 0.3%

Tehran, Feb 8, IRNA - Director of Investment Development and Technology Transfer of the Supreme Council of Free Trade and Special Economic Zones Council said that Iran's share of Eurasia's total import and export is 0.3%.

Eurasia imports from the world are $327 billion but Iran's share is 0.3 percent of the Eurasian market, Mohammad Khazraiemanesh said on Saturday at a conference on free zones, special zones and development of economic cooperation with the neighboring countries.

76% of these imports are from Russia, 12% from Belarus and 10% from Kazakhstan, he added.

Khazraiemanesh also described the situation of Eurasian exports to the world and noted that the Eurasian region exports $542 billion to the world. Its $1.8 billion comes to Iran and Iran's share is just 0.3%. Russia accounts for 82%, Kazakhstan 11%, and Belarus 6%.

In total, Russia exported $ 443 billion in 2014 and $249 billion in imports worldwide, he said. So Russia accounts for 79% of all Eurasian trade.

The total value of Iran's exports is $108 billion and the total value of imports is $ 50 billion but the Eurasian countries are not our main intentions. We need to focus more on this union, the official stated.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 9 =