US media power not able to change people's idea about General Soleimani

Mohammad Khoddadi said told the editor-in-chief of Al-Binaa Newspaper and a renowned Lebanese journalist, respectively Nasser Qandil and Sarkis Naoum, that during the past the news was pivoting around a certain region and country and issue, but today the international conditions have changed and no one knows what will happen in every corner of the world, which is the result of the negative function of the US and its arrogant and belligerent allies.

The US Army assassinated General Soleimani and the Abu Mahdi Mohandes, the commander of the Iraqi Popular Forces, on the direct order of President Donald Trump in Baghdad and made millions of people to take to the streets to condemn the US terrorist attack and to support their national heroes.

Khoddadi said that millions of people reacted to the terrorist act, which surprised the US and proved that the military and media power of the US cannot change the belief of the people about the righteousness of General Soleimani.

He said that Iran has not started any war but was attacked after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Iran was hit by missiles but now makes missiles.

"We needed to learn to stand on our feet during fighting our enemy."

During the meeting, the two journalists criticized the US and the Zionist regime for having hostile approaches and stressed Iran's decisive role in the region and the world. They also thanked Iran for fighting terrorism.

Naoum said that though Iran has always been facing numerous problems, its power is "praiseworthy".

