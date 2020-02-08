Iranian music keeping up with social, individual taste: Minister

He made the remarks in his message on Saturday to the 35th Fajr Music Festival.

Abbas Salehi said that the music works and events are the means to present the talents of musicians.

Regarding the festival, Salehi said that the event has a comprehensive approach to several different music trends, which are in interaction with society.

He said that music has always paid attention to social issues as well. That’s why in this issue of the festival, there is attention to the flood-hit people of southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, as well as the victims of the Ukrainian plane disaster.

The 35th Fajr Music Festival will open on February 13 and will work until February 19.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish