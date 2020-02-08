Feb 8, 2020, 9:59 AM
Supreme Leader receives Air Force commanders, staff

Tehran, Feb 8, IRNA - Commander-in-Chief and the Armed Forces and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday received rank-and-file of the Air Force.

The meeting was held on the occasion of the National Air Forces Day.

The event is held every year on the occasion of the historical meeting of the Islamic Republic Army Air Force personnel with Father of the Islamic Revolution and Founder of the Islamic Republic the late Imam Khomeini on February 8, 1979. The meeting had a significant role in giving new impetus to the Islamic Revolution.

The pictures and details of the event will be published soon.

