China puts Coronavirus victims at 722

The People's Republic of China Health Commission announced on Saturday that some 3,399 affected cases have been reported in China meaning that 34,546 people are now affected.

Based on the report, the Coronavirus killed 86 more people on Friday and 81 of them were in Hubei.

Two death cases were also reported outside China in Philippines and Macao.

The National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China has allocated 60 billion Yuan ($8.7b) for fighting coronavirus.

Severity of Illness and risk of mortality of coronavirus is less than SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV) which is about three percent.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying praised Iran for sending medical face-masks.

Hua Chunying referred to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s message that China has taken effective and firm actions to contain coronavirus as sign of long-term and traditional friendship between two countries.

She noted that Iran has so far sent three million face-masks to China and has expressed readiness for rendering more medical aid to China.

In addition to Iran 20 more countries like Pakistan, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, South Korea, Turkey, UK, France and Germany have issued medical assistance to China, Chunying said.

