Envoy: Iran Islamic Revolution favors unity of Islamic Ummah

Addressing the ceremony held to commemorate the 41th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution Mahmoud Heidari said that Iran played major role in creating peace in Bosnia and safeguarded the country.

He added that the arrogant powers have used different kinds of conspiracies against the Islamic Revolution, but, Iran has stood up to them and supports the oppressed people in the global community, especially the Palestinians.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Heidari paid tribute to late General Qasem Soleimani, the victim of the US terrorist attack on his motorcade at Baghdad airport to assassinate the Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran and eight companions.

Soleimani is known for his record of fighting ISIS and thwarting the ISIS terrorists attempt to capture Baghdad.

ISIS terrorists were armed-to-teeth with US weapons procured by the Saudi kingdom seeking hegemony in the global community.

