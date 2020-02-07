Iran, Russia highlight supporting Syrian constitution committee

Both sides discussed important regional and international issues namely those related to Syria.

They also underlined mutual determination to continue useful cooperation in the framework of Astana talks.

The Astana talks, started in 2017, are an initiative of Iran, Russia and Turkey meant to sort out the eight years of war in Syria through trilateral negotiations. The trio have held 11 rounds of such negotiations so far that have led to important decisions about a peaceful settlement of the Syrian conflict.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says strong campaign against terrorism and stabilization of security in Syria are the joint objective of Iran, Turkey and Russia.

He added the fourth summit was within framework of Astana process and the common goal of Iran, Russia and Turkey is stern campaign against terrorism, restoration of stability and security to Syria, compilation of new constitution and consolidation of a democratic government in the country, return of refugees and reconstruction of Syria.

