China thanks Iran for sending medical face-masks

Hua Chunying referred to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s message that China has taken effective and firm actions to contain coronavirus as sign of long-term and traditional friendship between two countries.

She noted that Iran has so far sent three million face-masks to China and has expressed readiness for rendering more medical aid to China.

In addition to Iran 20 more countries like Pakistan, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, South Korea, Turkey, UK, France and Germany have issued medical assistance to China, Chunying said

She reiterated that China will take a clear and constructive approach is releasing information with regard to coronavirus and will contain it.

Earlier, Zarif wrote on his Twitter account: "In a call with my good friend, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, I expressed appreciation and gratitude for China's successful measures to fight the epidemic.”

"China not only prevented the epidemic from deteriorating at home, but also prevented the epidemic from spreading internationally," he added.

The National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China has allocated 60 billion Yuan ($8.7b) for fighting coronavirus.

Severity of Illness and risk of mortality of coronavirus is less than Sars and Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV) which is about three percent.

Based on the latest statistics, coronavirus has so far claimed the lives of 638 people and affected over 31,000 more.

